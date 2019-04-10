{{featured_button_text}}
Delores Laverne Dunaway Watson

August 30, 1947-April 7, 2019

Delores “Dee” Laverne Dunaway Watson, loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, April 7, 2019 overcoming her battle with lung cancer in Tucson, Arizona. She was born on August 30, 1947, in Austin, Texas to Arthur Dunaway and Sigrid Poole Dunaway. She has two siblings, Frank Arthur Dunaway of Austin Texas and Sally Lynn Hicks of Tucson, Arizona. She married Lynn Douglas Watson and had two children, Carla Lynn Watson and Lynn “Doug” Watson Jr.

Dee loved serving Jesus through volunteering, attending her church and sharing her faith with those she came across in life. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church while she lived in Elko, Nevada. Dee made many friends and touched many lives in Elko and Tucson. She is loved by family and friends and will be dearly missed. Through our faith we know we will see her again.

She is survived by her siblings, Frank and Sally; children, Carla (Ron Hornsby) of Tucson, Arizona and Doug Jr. (Kelly) of Elko, Nevada; grandchildren, Matthew Watson (Samantha), Marcus Watson (Mercedes Lynge), Justin Williams (Aiyana Barreras), Shawn Williams, Krista Furse (Steven), Bailey Watson and Addison Watson; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Cheyanne, Heaven, Jackson and Rowan; niece, Katie Dunaway; nephews, Aspen Dunaway, Josiah Dunaway, Nathaniel Dunaway and great-nephew Ayden Dunaway.

The family would like to thank the staff of Casa de la Luz Hospice in Tucson, Arizona for their compassionate care.

A memorial service will be held on May 11, 2019, in Tucson, Arizona at Harvest Center Christian Church, 965 W. 24th Street, Tucson, Arizona, 85713.

Celebrate
the life of: Delores Laverne Dunaway Watson
