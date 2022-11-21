October 29, 1935—November 13, 2022

ELKO—Delphine Marie Briggs passed away peacefully on November 13, 2022 of advanced Alzheimer’s disease, in Elko, Nevada.

She is survived by seven children: Mary Davis of Mustang, OK, John Briggs of Elko, NV, Ethel Krcma of Moses Lake, WA, Neva Jones of Challis, ID, David Briggs of Riverton, WY, Micheal Briggs of Waco, TX and Machelle Briggs of Albany, OR. Delphine had eight children, her first born, Wayne Raymond Briggs precedes her in death. Delphine has 20 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

She will be sorely missed by all who knew her and her quirky sense of humor. She was always calling us by another siblings name as children, we grew to love that as time went on.

Mom, may you rest in peace and may Christ’s perpetual light shine upon you, may you be resurrected into paradise and finally ride the elephant as you have always dreamed. You will be sorely missed by all your family and loved ones. Until we meet again...