DeLyle "Bud" Danner

March 14, 1930—October 18, 2019

Bud Danner, 89, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away at St. Marks Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born March 14, 1930 Charleston, Utah to Ewin Buell, and Miriam Bertha Danner.

He graduated from Bear River High School. On 21 May 1954 he married Jeanene Hogge of Elko, NV. He served as a sergeant First Class (Supply Sergeant) in the regular Army during the Korean War for Battery “A” of the 15th AAA Battalion. He worked as Supervisor Water Commissioner for the State of Nevada until retiring in June of 1985. He purchased Fox Foto in the early 1960s and sold it just before the digital cameras came out.

Bud had a great singing voice and was in many plays with Silver Stage Players in Elko before the High School Auditorium burned down. Bud was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Of Later Day Saints. He was passionate about genealogy work.

Survived by his wife of 65 years, Jeanene; children DeLyle (Rebecca) Danner of Colleyville, TX; Marcene (Michael) Cook of Mesa, Az, and 8 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren.

A closed casket viewing will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3210 Sagecrest Dr, Elko, NV. from 1:00-1:45pm. The funeral service will follow at 2pm—3pm.

