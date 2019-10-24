DeLyle "Bud" Danner

March 14, 1930—October 18, 2019
Bud Danner, 89, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away at St. Marks Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born March 14, 1930 Charleston, Utah to Ewin Buell, and Miriam Bertha Danner.
He graduated from Bear River High School. On 21 May 1954 he married Jeanene Hogge of Elko, NV. He served as a sergeant First Class (Supply Sergeant) in the regular Army during the Korean War for Battery “A” of the 15th AAA Battalion. He worked as Supervisor Water Commissioner for the State of Nevada until retiring in June of 1985. He purchased Fox Foto in the early 1960s and sold it just before the digital cameras came out.
You have free articles remaining.
Bud had a great singing voice and was in many plays with Silver Stage Players in Elko before the High School Auditorium burned down. Bud was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Of Later Day Saints. He was passionate about genealogy work.
Survived by his wife of 65 years, Jeanene; children DeLyle (Rebecca) Danner of Colleyville, TX; Marcene (Michael) Cook of Mesa, Az, and 8 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren.
A closed casket viewing will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3210 Sagecrest Dr, Elko, NV. from 1:00-1:45pm. The funeral service will follow at 2pm—3pm.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.