Denise A Mann

December 12, 1928 – February 14, 2019
Denise was a former Spring Creek resident for over 25 years, passed away on February 14, 2019 due to natural causes. She is survived by daughter, Dominique Mann; step-daughter, Joni (Henry) Dauber and step-son, William Mann. Per her wishes she will be cremated and a memorial will be held later in the spring in Elko, Nevada.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.