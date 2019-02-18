Try 1 month for 99¢
Denise A Mann

December 12, 1928 – February 14, 2019

Denise was a former Spring Creek resident for over 25 years, passed away on February 14, 2019 due to natural causes. She is survived by daughter, Dominique Mann; step-daughter, Joni (Henry) Dauber and step-son, William Mann. Per her wishes she will be cremated and a memorial will be held later in the spring in Elko, Nevada.

