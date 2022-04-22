November 5, 1946 – April 7, 2022

Dennis Smith, Sr., was born and raised in Owyhee, NV to Ivan Smith and Donita Jones on November 5, 1946 and joined our Heavenly Father peacefully on April 7, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Dennis attended elementary school and graduated high school in Owyhee, NV. During his high school years Dennis found a mentor and lifelong friend in Lyle Nutting. Lyle took Dennis under his wing and made sure Dennis attended school daily and graduated high school.

After high school Dennis was drafted into the United States Army, he served as a gunner in the Artillery Unit during the Vietnam era. After his service Dennis was Honorably Discharged and returned home to Owyhee to marry his high school sweetheart Vera Thomas. Together, Dennis and Vera began living their dream of ranching and they raised Black Angus cattle, registered Quarter horses and Paint horses. At this time, Dennis also worked for and retired from the Bureau of Indian Affairs Road Department in Owyhee. Dennis was instrumental in building new roads and maintaining existing roads on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation and surrounding areas.

In 1994 Dennis began his Tribal Council Political career where he served as a council member, Vice-Chairman and Chairman for 17 plus years. Dennis’ last term as a council member was May 2021. While serving as the Vice-Chairman for the Shoshone-Paiute Tribal Business Council Dennis traveled to Washington, DC several times battling the Federal Government to secure the Tribes rights, including a very hard fought, but eventually victorious, litigation that went all the way up to the United States Supreme Court. Time and time again Dennis would travel to Washington or to key national meetings around the country to fight for the Tribes rights. Often these were large national Indian meetings where they had to forge consensus and press the government to change its position. At other times these were one-on-one meetings with key members of the House and Senate and more than once Dennis testified in a congressional hearing. During President Clinton’s term, Dennis stood up and addressed the President and asked for a meeting with him on Tribal issues and President Clinton granted his request. Dennis always remained concerned and kept updated as to the wellbeing of Natives throughout Indian Country and most importantly his Shoshone-Paiute brothers and sisters of Duck Valley. Dennis loved serving his people and putting their needs first and their well-being was always his priority.

Dennis leaves a long legacy of leadership; mentoring and acting as a father figure to the many people he met during his lifetime. He kept those people near and dear to his heart and he always kept in touch and looked forward to visits from all up to the day of his passing. Dennis always had words of wisdom, kind and encouraging words, a strong handshake, a warm hug, a pat on the back or a thumbs-up and always a God Bless for everyone. Dennis will be missed by many with his profound presence and caring heart.

Dennis was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George and Amanda Jones; paternal grandparents, Fritz and Mary Smith, parents, Ivan Smith and Donita Jones; brothers, Evan and Leonard “Jim” Smith; and daughter, Raylene Smith Nagashoah (Lester). He is survived by his wife, Vera Smith; daughter, Tanya Smith Beaudoin; son, Dennis Smith, Jr.; special family friend, Jackie Poitra (Mike James); sisters, Marlene Visalia Whitacker and Verona Visalia; brotherousin, Gary Jones, Sr. and sisterousin, Reynaulda Taylor (George); grandchildren, Krystal Smith, Alexis Beaudoin (Michael Estevan), Kaleb Smith, Cara Smith, Bailey Smith; great-grandchildren, Tia Smith-Buckskin, Mekalon Buckskin and Dalion Thomas.

Dennis wanted to extend his gratitude and respect to his medical team, Dr. Quadir, Dr. Greybull, Pharmacist, Nancy Hammond, Nurse Alex Vitale, CHR, Eulalia Catches, and his favorite CNA, Doreen Dixon whom he had the utmost respect for and loved to tease and joke with.

Dennis’ funeral was held on April 13, 2022 at the Human Development Center in Owyhee and he was laid to rest in Owyhee. The family of would like to acknowledge all the thoughts and prayers, words of encouragement, donations and help during our time of loss. My you all continue to be blessed and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Cards can be sent to the family at P.O. Box 6, Owyhee, NV 89832.