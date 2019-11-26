Dennis Swain

December 7, 1944 – November 21, 2019

Dennis Paul (Denny) Swain passed away peacefully at the Carson/Tahoe Regional Hospital with complications due to lung disease and an internal infection. Denny was born in White Pine County Hospital in Ely, Nevada to Ward and Thelda Swain. At the age of six months he moved with his family to Carson City and resided there until 1950, at which time he and the family moved to Elko.

Denny entered first grade in Elko and continued his education in Elko Schools, graduating in 1962. After graduation he attended Utah State University. After leaving the University he started a long haul truck driving career. He eventually purchased his own semi tractor trailer and contracted the transportation of goods from the mid-west to the west coast.