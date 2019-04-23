Diana Hemsworth

November 18, 1957—April 6, 2019
Diana Gail Hemsworth, born Diana Sistrunk, grew up in Tracy, Ca. She has lived in Spring Creek since 1992. Diana was married July 18, 1977. She is survived by her brother, Bruce; sister, Darlene; husband, Randle; their children, daughter April, and sons, Rick and Mike along with grandchildren Tyler, Josh and Zach.
