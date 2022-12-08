Feb. 20, 1940 – Dec. 3, 2022

Diane Elizabeth Longyear, known to most as “Chama”, passed away peacefully due to complications of chronic illnesses on Saturday, December 3, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Diane was born in Seattle, Washington on February 20, 1940, to Edward and Lois Halliday. As a child of the military, Diane moved around and lived in multiple places across the United States… until she met the love of her life.

Diane met Robert “Bob” Longyear, a tall, skinny, troublemaker out of Long Beach, CA, and they instantly “hit it off.” The unlikely couple was quick to marry and start a family… having two sons, Rick and Bobby. Bob would go on to serve in the United States Army and Diane was a homemaker. When Bob concluded his service with the Army, the Longyear family settled down in Victorville, CA. After the boys had moved out and started their own family, Diane worked at multiple hospitals in the administrative departments.

Then the grandkids came! Diane (known to her grandkids as “Chama”) always said, “I was a good mother, but I am a darn good grandmother.” Chama had 7 grandkids and 12 great-grandkids. Chama was the epitome of a loving and involved grandparent, never missing any of the kid’s dirt bike races, football games, dance recitals, school functions, and any other ceremonies or celebrations. In addition, Chama was always there just to talk… often providing guidance to all her grandchildren about the right way to navigate life.

For hobbies, Diane loved helping people and giving what she could. Diane would volunteer countless hours creating decorations for weddings, knitting blankets and slippers for those who needed them, and organizing events for multiple charities. When Bob and Diane retired and moved to Elko, NV, Diane volunteered at NNRH Auxiliary many years. One of Diane’s favorite hobbies was planning and hosting a “Tea Party” for her family and friends. Diane was also a dynamite cook and baker, with some of the most famous dishes and recipes consisting of Christmas Prime Rib, Chama’s Famous Rolls, Rice Krispy Treats, Chex Mix, and a plethora of assorted cookies.

Diane was such a unique person that everyone believed that they were her favorite person. Diane had the uncanny ability to make you feel like the most special person in the world at any given moment. Truth be told… Diane’s favorite person in the entire world was her husband, Bob. Diane’s favorite thing to do would be to find an antique store in some random town and make Bob drive her there to shop and have lunch at a little diner. Even in their old age, Bob and Diane would constantly flirt with each other… with Bob pinching Diane’s rear-end to distract her while he stole the end crust piece of the Christmas Prime Rib, or Diane kissing Bob on the cheek in preparation to ask him to drive her to a “new place she heard about”.

Diane joins her husband Bob, her son Bobby, and her granddaughter Amy in heaven. She is survived by her son and his wife, Rick and Libbie Longyear, her daughter-in-law and her husband, Teresa and Steve Fialho, her grandkids Josh Longyear and his wife Heather, Justin Longyear, Ricky Longyear and Autumn, Melissa Bondurant and her husband Dane, Jeremy Koch, Wendell Koch, and her 12 great grandkids Mackenzie, Kelsey, Aubrey, Rustin, Addyson, Eastyn, Mason, Henry, Riggyn, Clara, WayCee, and Lydia.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held amongst the immediate family in the Spring of 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer any donations to be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at afsp.org, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org, or Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org. Diane “Chama” Longyear was an important figure to so many people. The world is a better place for having her as a part of it… and she will be missed deeply by the lives that she touched.