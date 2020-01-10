Diane Kay Shoemaker Judd
August 20, 1959—January 2, 2020

Diane Kay Shoemaker Judd, 60, died January 2, 2020 at her home in Elko, NV of a heart attack.

Diane was a great wife and mother, dedicated to her family and friends. Diane’s love for her fellow human being and family was unrivaled.

Born August 20, 1959 in Bridgeport, NE to Dale and Ruth Shoemaker. She grew up in Broadwater, NE and graduated from Bridgeport High School. She moved to Las Vegas, NV where she met her husband, Mike Judd. They were married November 16, 1979 and they have a son, J.D. Judd.

She is survived by her husband Mike, son J.D., brother Dale “Dick” (Jeanette) Shoemaker of Las Vegas; brother Robert “Lee” (Bonnie) Shoemaker of Hastings, NE; sister Connie (James) Green of Rapid City, SD; sister-in-law Virginia Shoemaker of Alliance, NE, brother-in-law Larry (Cheryl) Judd of Spokane, WA; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and her dog Flop.

Preceded in death by her parents, Dale Shoemaker and Ruth Peonio; in laws, Pat and Liga Judd; and brothers, Fred Shoemaker and Larry Shoemaker.

Per her request Diane has been cremated and there will be no services. In lieu of flower memorials, please direct donations to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Center located at 4700 North University St. Suite 91, Peoria, IL 61614.

