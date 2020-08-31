Donald J. King, 89, of Jiggs passed away peacefully at his home with his son, Warren, and grandson, Dan, by his side on Aug. 22, 2020. Born on Oct. 2, 1930 to Joseph A. King and Leone (Eads) King, he grew up in Carlin, Nevada. He attended Utah State University and received a BS in Wildlife Biology with a specialty in fisheries in 1952. While attending college he met and married Virginia Clayton. After graduation the couple moved into the one room schoolhouse in Ruby Valley where he managed the fish hatchery and she taught school. Together they had three children, Carolyn, Bradford and Warren.

Working for Nevada State Fish & Game, Don moved his family to Fallon and then Elko. But for most of his career, he managed the Reno office of the Bureau of Sport Fisheries and Wildlife under the U.S. Department of the Interior. One of their projects was to restore spawning habitat along the Truckee River for the rare Lahontan cutthroat trout. In retirement, Don wanted to move back to his childhood roots where he had so many fond memories of his father teaching him to fish and hunt, and summers spent at Boy Scout Camp in Lamoille Valley. Don and Virginia built a homestead together in the tiny community of Jiggs in Elko County, in the shadow of the Ruby Mts. In retirement he continued to pursue his passion of wildlife management with dedicated work with organizations such as the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, helping to reintroduce elk to the state of Nevada.