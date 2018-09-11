Don Liegh Ainsworth

April 30, 1949 –September 7, 2018
Don passed away in his home from natural causes on September 7, 2018. He was born on April 30, 1949 to Dorothy and Don G. Ainsworth in Hanna, WY. Don spent his high school years in Idaho Springs, CO. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam.
Don resided in Spring Creek, NV for 29 years and worked in the mining industry for 35 years. He enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends.
Don is survived by his wife, Connie, daughters, Christina and Tracy Kay; grandchildren, Porscha, Halie, Tamra Kay and Bryan; great grandchildren, Amelia, Isaiah, Lorenzo, Deseah and Tristen; sister, Melissa (Fred), as well as niece Carolann and nephew Jacob.
Memorial services will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 11:30am.
