Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Don Liegh Ainsworth

April 30, 1949 –September 7, 2018

Don passed away in his home from natural causes on September 7, 2018. He was born on April 30, 1949 to Dorothy and Don G. Ainsworth in Hanna, WY. Don spent his high school years in Idaho Springs, CO. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam.

Don resided in Spring Creek, NV for 29 years and worked in the mining industry for 35 years. He enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends.

Don is survived by his wife, Connie, daughters, Christina and Tracy Kay; grandchildren, Porscha, Halie, Tamra Kay and Bryan; great grandchildren, Amelia, Isaiah, Lorenzo, Deseah and Tristen; sister, Melissa (Fred), as well as niece Carolann and nephew Jacob.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Memorial services will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 11:30am.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Don Liegh Ainsworth
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments