December 10, 1951—March 23, 2023
ELKO—Don Lish Gilbert was born December 10, 1951 in Pocatello, Idaho to Nuel C. Gilbert and Shirlee R. Lish. He grew up in Bancroft, Idaho, and graduated from North Gem High School, excelling in football and wrestling. In 1978, Don married Linda Kent and in 1979, moved to Challis, Idaho to work for Wayne Clutis Mining. In 1993, they moved to Elko, Nevada to work at Newmont Mining Corp. Don retired from Newmont in 2015. He loved to hunt and fish. He passed away at home at the age of 71 on March 23, 2023.
Don was preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister, Sheri Beck. Don is survived by his wife, Linda; his children: Cheri Bisheimer (Blackfoot), Misty Thomas (Pocatello), Donette Rhiley (Reno), Nuel Don Gilbert (Elko), and two stepdaughters: Wendy Talbert (Orem), Paula Nelson (American Falls). He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his brother, Carl Gilbert (Pocatello), and his sister, Nuelene Wistisen (Bancroft).
The family will hold a celebration of life later this year. Donations to honor Don should be made to wildlife organizations.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.