ELKO—Don Lish Gilbert was born December 10, 1951 in Pocatello, Idaho to Nuel C. Gilbert and Shirlee R. Lish. He grew up in Bancroft, Idaho, and graduated from North Gem High School, excelling in football and wrestling. In 1978, Don married Linda Kent and in 1979, moved to Challis, Idaho to work for Wayne Clutis Mining. In 1993, they moved to Elko, Nevada to work at Newmont Mining Corp. Don retired from Newmont in 2015. He loved to hunt and fish. He passed away at home at the age of 71 on March 23, 2023.