Don Muckel

June 4, 1941—May 8, 2022

Don was born June 4, 1941 in Pomona, California and died May 8, 2022. He moved with his family to Reno in 1960 and shortly thereafter was drafted into the Army. He served with the ASA (Army Security Agency) in Germany and Thailand from 1961 through 1964. After his service with the Army, he served one year with the Reno, Nevada Air National Guard.

While at the age of 14, Don caught a 40 lb striped bass which was recognized in the Oakland Tribune.

He graduated from the University of Nevada in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and received his MBA (Taxation) from Golden Gate University in 1980. Don was a CPA (Certified Public Accountant) and was one of the founding partners in Muckel Anderson, CPAs, now Edie Bailey, He also held the CFP (Certified Financial Planner) designation and the PFS (Personal Financial Specialist) designation from the American Institute of CPAs.

He was a member of the Nevada Society of CPAs and the American Institute of CPAs. Originally appointed to the State Board of Accountancy by Governor Miller, he was subsequently re-appointed by Governor Guinn and served a six year term.

After retirement in 1998, he relocated to Lamoille, Nevada because of his love of outdoor activities available in northeastern Nevada and to be closer to his wife’s family.

Don was a member of Reno Host Lions and transferred his membership to Spring Creek Ruby Mountain Lions where he remained a loyal supporter of Lions activities.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie after 51 years of marriage; his son, Stuart (Ashley) Muckel and his grandson, Griffin Adrian Muckel of Reno; his daughter, Dana Peters and his grandson, Cal Joseph Peters of Winnemucca, Nevada; his brother, Gary (Nancy) Muckel of Lincoln, Nebraska and numerous nieces and nephews.

At Don’s request, no funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite youth or Veterans organization or a charity of your choice.