September 16, 1939—January 23, 2023

Don Robert Hesselgesser, 83, beloved son, husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend, passed away suddenly at his home in Fallon, NV on January 23, 2023.

Born September 16, 1939 in Delta, UT, he was the oldest child of John Robert and Helen Mae (Tolbert) Hesselgesser.

Raised mostly in Nevada, Don attended school in Baker, Fallon and Winnemucca, NV, Montpelier, ID and Delta, UT. He graduated from high school at White Pine County High, Ely, NV in the spring of 1958.

Don moved to Fallon, NV where he met the love of his life, Elaine Hibel, and they were married in 1959. Don and Elaine celebrated the next 63 years raising three sons, enjoying grandchildren, visiting with family and friends. They had decided to settle down in Fallon and even built their own adobe home and straw workshop/barn. Don joined Operating Engineers Local #3 and operated heavy equipment on many of the northern Nevada highways. While he and Elaine raised their family, Don worked as a truck driver and salesman for MorrMan’s Livestock Feed and Northrup King Seeds. In later years, he began breeding, raising and training mules while participating in parades and 4-H events with his mules he deeply loved. Throughout his life he also owned and enjoyed horses, goats and chickens. He leveled fields, harvested hay, and even traveled the dangerous 40 Mile Desert Wagon Trail Crossing as the pioneers had, only Don did it twice. Don loved reading, history and most of all gardening with Elaine where they grew a huge variety of irises.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Elaine, and his three sons: John W. Hesselgesser (Rhonda) of Silver Springs, NV, Robert D. Hesselgesser of Carlin, NV, and Don William Hesselgesser of Fallon, NV. Don is also survived by his two brothers: John Dee Hesselgesser (Yolanda) of Sparks, NV and Harry Sherman Hesselgesser of Portland, OR; a sister, Darlene (Hesselgesser) Wyllie of Elko, NV; his uncle F.E. “Buck” Hesselgesser (Nola) of Ogden, UT; sister-in-law, Phyllis Russel of Portland, OR; his forever treasured 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, and the many who adopted him as their Grandpa Don.

Don had a knack for teasing others with a little giggle followed by a grand smile. Anyone who was lucky enough to be teased by Don in such a way would instantly know the man liked them and you were okay in his book. Don was a chip off the ol’ block, a very kind soul and who will be fondly remembered for his smile and the twinkle in his eye.

Services will be in Fallon, NV at The Garden Funeral Home: Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will follow at the Churchill County Museum.