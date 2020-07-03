Don Tanner

Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

After a brief vicious battle, Don succumbed to cancer with his loving wife, Cheri by his side.

There will be a Celebration of Life on July 12 at the Southfork Reservoir from noon until 2:00pm. Bring a lunch and your memories. Please do not wear black. Show Don the color of your love.