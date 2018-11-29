December 2, 1928—November 21, 2018
Donald (Bill) Williams Smales was born December 2nd, 1928 to Joseph and Nell Smales in Elko, NV. Bill was the third of four boys; Butch, Jack, Bill and Tom. Bill attended Elko High School where he excelled as a stellar athlete, graduating in 1946. He was inducted into the Elko High School Hall of Fame in 2011. Bill went to The University of Reno for 2 years and then joined the Air Force in 1948 where he served in the Korean War. He left the Air Force in 1951 and started his 46 year career with the Union Pacific Railroad. On April 7th, 1951 he married the love of his life, Josephine Maretolli, in Albuquerque, NM. In 1952 their first son Billy Joe was born and two years later in 1954 followed their second son, Jim. They made their home together as husband and wife in Elko, for 65 years until 2016 when Josey passed. Bill & Josey enjoyed traveling, hunting and going to yard sales together. Bill had a lifelong passion for sports, most importantly golf, which he played every chance he had. He shared that passion with many friends, none as important to him as Roche. Bill had the ability to make friends wherever he went. He was widely known in Elko for his hugs. Bill spent his last 2 years making wonderful friendships and memories at the Terrace at Ruby View. Our family would like to thank Guiding Light Hospice for their love and care in Bill’s last days on Earth.
Bill is survived by his son, James Smales (Dallas); grandchildren; Amity and Mikel Street, Brandon Reynolds, Nocona and Jerry Hassett, Jessi Smales, great grandchildren; Riley Smales, Lily Smales, Toryn Reynolds, Preston Reynolds, Riahnna Orr, JW Hassett and Mallory Hassett; nieces and nephews; Lenny Smales, Greg Smales, John Smales, Mike Smales, Patty Smales-Gonzalez, Don Smales and Janet Brown and longtime family friend Ann Haglund whom kept a close watch on Bill and Josey.
Bill joined his wife of 65 years Josephine Alice, his son Billy Joe, his parents; Joe and Nell Smales, his brothers; Butch (Uncle Blue), Tom and Jack.
In memory of Bill Smales please donate to: Friends of Midas, HC 66, Box 75, Midas, Nevada 89414.
