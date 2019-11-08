July 12, 1962 – November 5, 2019

On November 5th, with his loving wife by his side, Donald C. Tanner went into the loving embrace of God after a brief battle with cancer. He was born July 12th 1962, to Phil and Mary Tanner. He grew up in Elko, NV with his brother Rob, and sister Suzanne. After high school, he served in the Air Force briefly. When he came home, he married his high school sweetheart Cheri Burnett. He took her as his wife, and took her son Curtis as his own. A few months later, their Daughter Carolyn was born.

Don loved to serve the community, and was a Jaycee Silver Baron. He helped with parades, the Silver State Stampede, and was an avid member of the Elko Amateur Radio Club. His love for computers and radios made him a valuable volunteer in any given situation, and he was always willing to jump to the aid of any who needed it.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He had many nicknames, Don, DT, Kf7GGR, but by far his favorite was Grandpa!!