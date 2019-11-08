July 12, 1962 – November 5, 2019
On November 5th, with his loving wife by his side, Donald C. Tanner went into the loving embrace of God after a brief battle with cancer. He was born July 12th 1962, to Phil and Mary Tanner. He grew up in Elko, NV with his brother Rob, and sister Suzanne. After high school, he served in the Air Force briefly. When he came home, he married his high school sweetheart Cheri Burnett. He took her as his wife, and took her son Curtis as his own. A few months later, their Daughter Carolyn was born.
Don loved to serve the community, and was a Jaycee Silver Baron. He helped with parades, the Silver State Stampede, and was an avid member of the Elko Amateur Radio Club. His love for computers and radios made him a valuable volunteer in any given situation, and he was always willing to jump to the aid of any who needed it.
He had many nicknames, Don, DT, Kf7GGR, but by far his favorite was Grandpa!!
Don was preceded in death by his father Phil Tanner. He survived by his mother Mary Tanner, Boise, ID; wife of 35 years Cheri Tanner, Elko, NV; brother, Robert Tanner, Elko, NV; sister, Suzanne Tanner Williams, Boise, ID; son Curtis (Angela) Whittaker, Elko, NV; daughter, Carolyn (Tiny) Augustine, granddaughter, Lilli Jo Tanner, and grandson Lawrence (Trey) Augustine III, Twin Falls, ID; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
At Don’s request no services will be held.
God rest his soul, and may he be at peace.
