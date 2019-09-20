*2wCAPFb*Donald C. Woolery
Donald C. Woolery, age 87, formerly of Springfield, Oregon, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Portland, Oregon. Born in Chico, California, on May 22, 1932, he graduated from Chico High School in 1950. He worked as a buckaroo and broke horses for the Petan Company in Nevada, as well as competing in rodeos for several years until marrying Shirley Rizzi of the Rizzi Ranch in Mountain City, Nevada, in 1955. They resided in Elko, Nevada, where their three children were born. He worked for Slim Olson Gas Company and part-time for the Nevada Reform School until 1963 when they moved to Springfield, Oregon. He and his wife owned the Arctic Circle Drive-In for 15 years in Springfield, where he was an active member of the Lions Club and an Elks Life member. After selling the Arctic Circle, Donald worked as a Supervisor of Sanitation for Williams Bakery in Eugene for 18 years until he retired in 1996. He enjoyed working with horses and helping his brother-in-law on his ranch in Mountain City, Nevada. Donald also loved fishing and camping (often with his grandchildren) and traveling the West during retirement with his wife before his Parkinson’s inhibited his mobility. Donald was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, community volunteer and friend. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley R; 3 children, Ruth Newberry (Fred); Linda Woolery, Glenn (Wendy) Woolery, 5 grandchildren, Darren (Elizabeth) & Laurel Newberry, Kayla, Andrew (Lena) & Channel Coontz, and 7 great grandchildren, Karter, Claire, Kordell, Nathaniel, Cohan, Scarlett, Koda; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family is planning a Celebration of Life this summer. If desired, please make memorial contribution to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
