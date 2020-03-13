Donald Fay Elser

Don Elser was born in Sheridan, Montana to Ray and Ella Elser. Don was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and daughter, Cynthia Elser Hansford (Rodger). Don is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Trueman Elser of Melrose, Montana. Don and Barbara had four children, Suella Elser Brown (Russell), Don Elser (Polly), Rodney Elser; six grandchildren, Timothy Hansford (Darci), Christina Bucarey, (Ethan), Casey Brown, Scott Brown, Brian Elser (Danielle), and Sean Elser; three great grandchildren, Hazel Hansford, Audrey and Charlotte Bucarey; sister, Ella Rae Olsen and numerous nieces and nephews.

Don graduated from Sheridan High School in 1950, where he was a member of FFA and captain of the football and basketball teams. Don received his Bachelor and Master of Science Degrees from Montana State University. He first taught Vo Agriculture classes at Elko High School in Nevada in 1954. He took four years off from teaching to serve in the U.S. Air Force, Rank of Captain. After his military service, Don taught Vo-Ag at Enterprise High School in Oregon for two years before returning to Elko, Nevada, where he taught Vo-Ag at Elko High School from 1960-1970. He continued to coordinate the vocational and Vo-Ag programs in Elko County until 1972 while he was also director of the school district’s adult high school program {1972-1982}. In 1982 Don became Assistant Superintendent of physical services for Elko County School District, the position from which he retired in 1988. Don and Barbara retired outside of Sheridan, Montana where they raised Registered Quarter Horses for Ranch Performance.