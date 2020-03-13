*2wCAPFb*Donald Fay Elser
December 25, 1931—January 30, 2020
Don Elser was born in Sheridan, Montana to Ray and Ella Elser. Don was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and daughter, Cynthia Elser Hansford (Rodger). Don is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Trueman Elser of Melrose, Montana. Don and Barbara had four children, Suella Elser Brown (Russell), Don Elser (Polly), Rodney Elser; six grandchildren, Timothy Hansford (Darci), Christina Bucarey, (Ethan), Casey Brown, Scott Brown, Brian Elser (Danielle), and Sean Elser; three great grandchildren, Hazel Hansford, Audrey and Charlotte Bucarey; sister, Ella Rae Olsen and numerous nieces and nephews.
Don graduated from Sheridan High School in 1950, where he was a member of FFA and captain of the football and basketball teams. Don received his Bachelor and Master of Science Degrees from Montana State University. He first taught Vo Agriculture classes at Elko High School in Nevada in 1954. He took four years off from teaching to serve in the U.S. Air Force, Rank of Captain. After his military service, Don taught Vo-Ag at Enterprise High School in Oregon for two years before returning to Elko, Nevada, where he taught Vo-Ag at Elko High School from 1960-1970. He continued to coordinate the vocational and Vo-Ag programs in Elko County until 1972 while he was also director of the school district’s adult high school program {1972-1982}. In 1982 Don became Assistant Superintendent of physical services for Elko County School District, the position from which he retired in 1988. Don and Barbara retired outside of Sheridan, Montana where they raised Registered Quarter Horses for Ranch Performance.
Don was a member of the American Legion in Sheridan. Don was named honorary Nevada State Farmer in 1963 and received an honorary American Farmer Degree in 1967. He was named one of the top six Vo-Ag teachers in the U.S. in 1968, being awarded the A. O. Smith Harvester Travel Scholarship. Don was awarded Nevada Vocational Teacher of the Year in 1969 and the Sears Roebuck and Company Travel Scholarship that same year, along with the AG USA TV Outstanding Pacific Region Vo-Ag Instructor. Don is a Lifetime member of the Future Farmers of America. His membership in FFA began in high school as the chapter president, representative in Kansas City. He was awarded the State Farmer Degree in 1949 and elected to state office in the Montana FFA Association. While attending MSU, Don won the grand champion showmanship contest, was elected to the Alpha Zeta Agricultural Honorary Fraternity, collegiate FFA President and played football and basketball. FFA continued to be a part of Don’s life as a teacher for 10 years in Elko, with two American Farmers, thirteen State Farmers and ten State officers.
Thank you to all the wonderful people who helped care for Don in the past several months.
