*2wCAPFb*Donald Fredrick West
June 15, 1931 – April 25, 2019
Donald Fredrick West (87) was born in Ely, Nevada on June 15, 1931 and passed away in Winnemucca on April 25, 2019.
Don’s youth was spent in Ely and then Wendover, Nevada where his parents owned and operated the A-1 Casino, restaurant, motel and gas station.
In his teens, he moved with his mother to Reno, where he graduated from Reno High School. After serving in the US Air Force, he married his high school sweetheart, Roberta “Bobbie” Newlin and enrolled in college in San Francisco.
The young family moved to Wendover in 1955 to assist in the operation of the family business. In 1960 the family moved to Reno where Don began his banking career at the First National Bank of Nevada. His career included many promotions and included relocations to Ely and Elko, while working for the Nevada Bank of Commerce and Nevada National Bank. Don retired from his Vice President position at NNB and soon began a second career in the title business in Elko, managing Frontier Title and Stewart Title. When he retired for the second time, the couple relocated to Winnemucca to be near their son and daughter.
Don greatly enjoyed outdoor activities including hunting, fishing and camping with his friends and family members. His favorite place on earth was the family cabin located in the Ruby Valley. He always took great pride in the many life successes of his children and grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Edith; wife Bobbie; sister, LaBelle; and brother, Twain. He is survived by his sons, Mark (Maryann); Stephen, and Daniel (Jodi); daughter, Joni (Steve) Justus and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Per Don’s request a private family service will be held in lieu of a funeral. Don will be interred at the Mountain View Cemetery in Reno alongside his wife Bobbie. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Winnemucca Boy’s and Girl’s Club.
