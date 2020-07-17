Donald Gene Cobern

For all who knew Don, he never met a stranger and would drop everything to help a friend. He would begin each day by raising the American Flag and in the evening lowering the same. For those lucky enough to witness this, it was clear he loved the Country he had served and that the Army remained a part of him. His loud laugh, his love of family and friends will be greatly missed. The family asks that in lieu of any cards or flowers to please make a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project in his name.