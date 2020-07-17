May 29, 1938 – March 14, 2020
Donald Gene Cobern, 81, passed away on March 14, 2020 after a short illness. Don, “the Don Cobern” or “Sarge” as he was referred to later in life was born in Denver, CO on May 29, 1938. He was the eldest of five siblings. His family relocated to Fontana, CA—“the Inland Empire” where he and his extended family resided for over 40 years before retiring to Spring Creek, NV with his beloved wife of over 50 years, Betty Lou Cobern in March 2005.
He leaves behind four children Mark Cobern of AZ, Maureen Price, CA, Melloney Peterson of ID and Megan Cole of CO.
He had eight grandchildren Kelly, Ian, Christopher, Nicole, Hunter, Macklin, Gabriel and Clarissa. He has four great-grandchildren, Brayden, Tyler, Miles and Jolie Rae.
He was laid to rest with his wife, who predeceased him on November 28, 2013 in the National Cemetery located at Fort Logan, in Denver CO in March but due to restrictions for COVID-19 the family was unable to be present during the burial. A service has now been set for July 22, 2020 at 3:00p.m., at Fort Logan.
Don graduated from Fontana High School in 1957 and was the Center for the Varsity Basketball Team. After high school he attended Chaffey College working towards a degree in Mechanical Engineering when he was drafted and joined the Army.
Sgt. Cobern took great pride in serving his country and those he served with. He remained active in the veteran community and belonged to several different Veteran Organizations.
After his military service he became an Electrical Contractor eventually starting the family business—C&C Electric.
For all who knew Don, he never met a stranger and would drop everything to help a friend. He would begin each day by raising the American Flag and in the evening lowering the same. For those lucky enough to witness this, it was clear he loved the Country he had served and that the Army remained a part of him. His loud laugh, his love of family and friends will be greatly missed. The family asks that in lieu of any cards or flowers to please make a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project in his name.
