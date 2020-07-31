× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Jones

January 31, 1928—June 23, 2020

Loved by family and friends spanning the places he lived from Ohio to California, Nevada, and Idaho.

Don was born January 31, 1928, and passed June 23, 2020 at the age of 92. Don had one son named Roger from his first marriage that lasted from 1946 until the mid—1960s. His second marriage was with the love of his life, Lola. With Lola came two young sons from a previous marriage and Don raised them as his own; Ron and Randy. Don & Lola had two children together; Byron and Doreen.

In California Don worked at Leer Jet as an electrician for Bill Leer himself. He later worked for the Singer Corporation where he met Lola. A big family made for a busy and happy home. The congested and ever growing Southern California convinced them to move to small town Fernley, Nevada to raise their kids in the 1970s. There Don worked for Nevada Cement until he retired in the mid-1990s.