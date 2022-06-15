Donald Joseph Micolichek, Sr.

July 20, 1931 – May 24, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, UT—Donald was born July 20, 1931 in De Pere, Wisconsin and passed away May 24, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. His parents were dairy farmers, Benjamin Micolichek and Eva Virginia Kornowske. He was the youngest of six.

Donald served in Korea and in Vietnam with the Corps of Engineers and was Honorably Discharged. After retiring from the service he went to work for Western Airlines which later became Delta Airlines. Between both of his careers he lived in Illinois, Missouri, Alaska and Utah, finally retiring in Elko, NV.

Donald loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting and enjoyed Polka music. Donald always enjoyed being with his kids and grandkids.

Donald is survived by his son, Donald, Jr., (Lara); daughter, Paula (Paul); five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was dearly loved by all who knew him and will be missed.

Thank you to the Huntsman Center, Woodland Park Care Center, and the amazing Hospice team who cared for him.

A memorial service will be held at Elko Park, Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. A full Honor Guard will be paying tribute to Donald.