Donald L Collins

April 5, 1940 – June 25, 2019
Don is a Vietnam Veteran who served 20 years in the Marines, completing three tours to Vietnam. He retired at an early age and went on to retire from two other occupations with the school district, one in California the other in Carson City Nevada. He is survived by a brother and a sister. He has three children of which one is deceased. He has eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandkids and is great great grandpa to twin boys. We will be having a ceremony with military honors at the Veteran Cemetery in Fallon Nevada on Monday, July 29th at 10:00 a.m.
