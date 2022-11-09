Donna Belle Reed White was born December 26, 1932, at the Elko General Hospital in Elko, Nevada, to Lawrence Woodward Reed and Clara Ladorse Horn Reed. Donna was born with a fire shared by her brother, Jake Reed. Together, the two set up a legacy in Elko, Nevada, a continued succession of 4 generations of ranchers and businesswomen. Donna was a Silver Stampede Attendant, while her brother was well known as an auctioneer.

Donna was a long-time Elko, Nevada resident; she attended Elko County schools and graduated from Elko High School and the University of Nevada Reno. She understood the value of education and the impact it could have and passed that desire for education onto her children and grandchildren.

After graduation, she worked as a dental assistant before entering a career as a librarian for the Elko County school system. During her time as a librarian, Donna created a space for her grandchildren to visit their grandmother and escape into the worlds her books provided.

Donna married Keith White, Sr. and with whom she had three beautiful children, Shawna White, Brigette White Smith, and Keith White, Jr. Donna had to bear more than most ever should as two of her children passed before her, her daughter Shawna and her son, Keith, Shawna of complications due to diabetes at 29 and Keith of heart failure at the age of 51.

At 18, Donna placed a child for adoption, Michael Alexander, who made contact with her later in life. They stayed closely in touch until her passing, and the two formed a mother-and-son relationship that meant the world to her.

Donna loved her children, her mom, her “daddy,” and her grandchildren. In 2016, she moved to Layton, Utah, where she lived with her daughter and son-in-law until she peacefully passed after a short battle with Leukemia. She was surrounded by her family.

Donna is survived by her two children: Mike (Herta) Alexander, Brigette (Sid) Smith; daughter-in-law, Susan (Keith) White; eight grandchildren with their spouses; and her 11 great-grandchildren. Donna is remembered fondly for sneaking candy, coloring her teeth with crayons while dying easter eggs, and being there for family every time they wanted to take a big adventure. She truly helped her children and grandchildren pursue their dreams.

Donna donated her body to the University of Utah Medical Center so there will not be a viewing.

Donna’s Memorial service will take place Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at Orchard Grove Chapel, 2680 E. Cherry Lane, Layton, UT 84040.

The family asks that anyone who wishes to donate please donate to the American Diabetes Association, a cause close to Donna’s heart.