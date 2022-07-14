November 21, 1960—July 10, 2022

Donna Marie Domingo was born and raised in Elko, Nevada. She was the first born child of Andy and Dee Domingo and older sister to Richard and Daniel Domingo.

Donna was raised with a love for animals. Everyone who encountered her knew about her fierce love for dogs and horses. Donna raised horses for most of her younger life and won many National Championship Titles through multiple organizations. In her later years she had Pomeranians and gained many new friends in the “Pommy Community” from all over the World.

Donna worked for Union Pacific Railroad for almost 30 years. She was one of the only female Locomotive Engineers in the World thus earning her an industry used title of “Woman of Steel.” She did so much with the Railroad outside of her normal duties. Donna was a huge part of the Union with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen. She served as a coordinator at multiple BLET National Conventions across the United States.

On top of all her work for the Railroad, Donna was a single mother to her only daughter, Danielle Domingo. She showed her off to all who would listen and was immensely proud of the woman that she raised. Between working on the railroad, being a single mom AND being a Breast Cancer Survivor, Donna truly was a “Woman of Steel.”