Doris M. Goodale

August 17, 1927 – October 18, 2020

Doris died peacefully at home surrounded by friends and her kitties. She was born on August 17, 1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah the daughter of Kathleen Goodwin Mattice and John Mattice.

Doris grew up in Clover Valley and graduated from Wells High School in 1946. She moved to Lamoille with family after they purchased a ranch in the community. Doris worked at Elko General Hospital as an LPN for many years, she defined the saying “once a nurse, always a nurse”. For many years Doris looked after the Girl Scout house and helped scouts with their sewing and baking projects. Doris also enjoyed Square Dancing and was a member of the Sagebrush Spinners and Silver Wheelers.

While she had no child of her own, Doris loved children and was looked at as a grandmother figure by many. Doris could grow any plant, but she loved African Violets and Orchids and spent many hours bringing back plants that others had given up on. Cats where her other great love and she cared for many over the years.