Dorothy Baker
0 entries

Dorothy Baker

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy Baker

October 31, 1938 – July 22, 2020

Dorothy Baker, of Elko, a beloved mom, sister, grandma and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on the evening of July 22, 2020. Born October 31, 1938, in Leadore, Idaho, she was the daughter of the late Elmo and Rose Baker. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in her death by her brother John Baker. She was a devout Catholic, an avid Yankees fan, and always devoted to her family. Dorothy worked for many years at the Commercial Casino and then later retired from Barrick Goldstrike. Her family is eternally grateful for the compassionate and caring staff at Highland Manor, where she had been in their care since 2015.

Dorothy is survived by her sister, Patricia Tolbert and her four children: James Baker, Christine (Richard) Katsma, Scott (Sheri) Baker, and Kelli Baker. She also leaves behind grandchildren: Krista Diaz, Kara (Wallace) Kowis, Amaya Zaga, Ashlee Chavez, Livia (Dustin) Moschetti, Travys Baker, and Dylan Kite; great grandchildren: Zoee, Bryce, Isaac, and Quinn. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Elko or St. Charles Church of Hailey, Idaho.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home in Elko. A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elko on Thursday, July 30 at 1:30 p.m., followed by a procession to the place of committal.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News