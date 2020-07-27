Dorothy Baker, of Elko, a beloved mom, sister, grandma and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on the evening of July 22, 2020. Born October 31, 1938, in Leadore, Idaho, she was the daughter of the late Elmo and Rose Baker. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in her death by her brother John Baker. She was a devout Catholic, an avid Yankees fan, and always devoted to her family. Dorothy worked for many years at the Commercial Casino and then later retired from Barrick Goldstrike. Her family is eternally grateful for the compassionate and caring staff at Highland Manor, where she had been in their care since 2015.