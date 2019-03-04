Dorothy D Read

December 19, 1923-March 1, 2019
Dorothy passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She is survived by her two daughters, Jody of San Carlos, CA and Nola of Long Beach, CA, two grandchildren, Heather and Micah, and great-grandson Fox.
Dorothy was born in Medford, Oregon. She met her husband when his family rented part of her mother’s house during the depression. She married after she completed college and moved with her husband to Elko to help him start his accounting firm. He was a founding partner of Read and Powell.
In addition to raising three children, Dorothy served as secretary of many bowling leagues and was a partner in Dotty’s Scotties with her son Larry. They raised Scottish Terriers. She loved card games and could frequently be found at the neighbor’s house playing Yahtzee. She was a wonderful person who thought the best of everyone she met. She will be missed.
Services will be held at Burns Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 6 at 10am.
