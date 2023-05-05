BOISE, ID—Dorothy “Dot” Creechley, 82, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2023, surrounded by her family in Boise, Idaho. Dot was born on September 5, 1940, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Brunislaw and Victoria Rutkowski. When Dot was a young child, the family moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Dot attended St. Anthony’s Grade School, and graduated from Central Catholic High School in May 1957. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she married Jack Creechley, a ceramic tile contractor, in 1967, and pursued a career in accounting. In 1970, Dot and Jack purchased the Outdoor Inn in Jarbidge, Nevada, and moved to Jarbidge the spring of 1975. For 48 years, Dot ran the Outdoor Inn from May through November where she hosted many travelers and prepared her homemade recipes that included her famous breads, jellies, and ice cream. Dot was active in the Jarbidge Community Association, first as Treasurer and then later as Secretary for over 20 years. Dot thoroughly enjoyed her years and celebrations in Jarbidge, especially the community events that included many parades where she could be seen riding in her old Model T, ‘67 Toyota truck, or ‘56 T-bird. In 1977, Jack started a tile contracting business in Idaho and Dot added handling all the accounting and administrative work to her busy schedule. Jack and Dot semi-retired in 1991, spending the winters in Parker Dam, Arizona, where they built a house on the Colorado River. Jack passed away in 2008, and their son, Dick, took over the tile business.