Dorothy Hammell, 87 of Glenwood, IA, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the Glen Haven Village in Glenwood. Memorial services were held Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood.

Dorothy was born on March 28, 1935 in Edgemont, SD, one of three children of Albert and Dorothy (Thompson) Blair.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Richard in 2012; and her brothers: George and William Blair.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Richard Hammell of Carlin, NV; grandchildren: Tess Roker of Glenwood, Sandra McDonald of Elko, NV, Sam Hammell of MT, Joe Hammell of CA, RC Hammell of WA, Wade Catron of Chicago, IL, and Daphne Eppinga of Sioux Falls, SD; and other relatives and friends.