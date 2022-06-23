 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dorothy Marie Doan-Turner

Dorothy Marie Doan-Turner

March 27, 1956 - June 6, 2022

ELKO - Dorothy was born in Batavia, New York on March 27, 1956. She passed on June 6, 2022, in Elko, Nevada. Her mother was Gertrude (Daugherty), and her father was George Doan. She was the youngest sibling of the family. Her sisters were Louise and Ruth Anne. Her brothers were Chet and Tommy Lee. Her lifetime friend since childhood was Milly. Dorothy married twice. The first for a short time and then she married Dan Turner on August 7, 1982. Dan and Dorothy were married for nearly 40 years. Dorothy was the mother of two, Sally and Harry. She had two granddaughters and one great-granddaughter.

Dorothy hurt her back early in life while working at a box factory. This injury plagued her entire life, requiring many surgeries. Dorothy was the owner of Turner's Jewelry and Gifts for 18 years. She loved people and working in the jewelry business. Sadly, she had to give it up in 2002 due to continuing back pain.

Dorothy's husband and her sister, Louise, were by her bedside when she passed at 5:30 a.m. Dorothy's last words were "Sis" and "Dan", as she struggled with her final breaths. She passed quietly holding Dan's hand. His final words to her were "I love you." Dorothy was kind and loving. She will truly be missed. She requested to be cremated and not to have any services.

She is survived by her husband, Dan; two children, Sally Jimenez and Harry Turner; her granddaughter, Selina Jimenez; her sister, Louise Killeen and her best friend, Mildred Wolcott.

