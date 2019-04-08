August 23, 1946 — April 2, 2019
Dorothy was born on August 23, 1946 in Imlay, Nevada to parents Daniel and Ruth Drake. She was the youngest of three children; her two older brothers were Lysle and Lynn Drake. The family moved to Carlin, Nevada when Dorothy was young and that is where she attended school and Carlin became her lifelong home.
Dorothy was known for her infectious laugh and everyone knew it was Dorothy by the way it always lit up a room. Dorothy had a great love for those in her life, and that love touched not only family but her community with her guidance and wisdom for all who may be in need.
Dorothy was known by her grandkids and great grandkids as “Granny Goose,” which seemed to fit her perfectly and she was proud to own it.
At the age of 18 Dorothy married her first husband Earl Eklund. Together they had a son, Earl Chad Eklund in 1965, and he was her pride and joy. Two short years later Dorothy was widowed. In 1977 Dorothy married Delos Jones. He had two children, Michael and Carrie. They became one big happy family. Sadly in 2010, Dorothy was widowed for a second time.
Throughout Dorothy’s adult life she worked in grocery stores, Safeway, D’alessandro’s and finally Scott’s Market, which she managed and then became owner until her retirement in 2016. She was the best meat cutter we ever knew and always took care of the folks in Carlin. Her motto was “no one will go hungry on my watch.”
Dorothy is survived by her brother, Lysle (Betty) Drake; son, Chad (Shawna) Eklund; son, Michael (Cheryl) Jones; daughter, Carrie (Rick) Huntley, 23 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
She will be forever loved and remembered.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Carlin First Baptist Church, 422 Bush Street, Carlin, Nevada 89822, with a reception to follow.
