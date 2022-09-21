Nov. 19, 1934—Sep. 9, 2022

Dorothy Yribar “Grams” 87, passed away, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Dorothy Yribar was born in Beowawe, Nevada to Sam and Josephine Dick. She was raised in Beowawe, Nevada and South Fork, Nevada. She attended schools in South Fork, Stewart High School and graduated at Eureka High School, Nevada. Dorothy had a fun and vibrant personality which attracted people of all ages to her. Dorothy was a member of the Temoke Tribe of Western Shoshone and spoke fluent Shoshone. She was teaching her grandchildren the language.

Dorothy was married to Paul Diaz and Carlos Yribar. She was a single parent to her seven children. She always made sure we had food, clothing, and a home. She was very loving and supporting to all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who went on to have very successful careers.

Finally, she met the love of her life, Ted Kelsey, and spent many enjoyable days yard sailing, sight seeing in Elko, conversations, having barbecues and sharing meals. The family would like to thank Ted for being a loving friend and a support she relied on every day.

Dorothy enjoyed working with Home Health Services in Elko, Nevada.

Dorothy had a green thumb. Her indoor plants were beautiful. She enjoyed choke cherry and pine nut gathering. She enjoyed baking, solving puzzles, beading, scrapbooking, sewing, crocheting, knitting, embroidering, fishing, camping, listening to music, reading and coloring with her grandchildren, traveling with family and yard work.

She also enjoyed studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses which she said in her journal: “I like to study with them because they help me to understand better. I feel comfortable with them. I think I have learned some interesting and valuable information about the Bible and “Jehovah” (God) and to live our lives according to his “Word.”

She enjoyed Revelation 21:4 “And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.”

Dorothy was deeply loved and cared for by her family. She was our anchor in life.

Dorothy is survived by her seven children: Diane Lynn Reitmeier (Don), Richard Mark Diaz, (Julie), Felicia Ann Hardy, Yolanda Marie McReynolds (Bill), Juliana Fisherman (Casey), Maria Elena Anderson (Scott), and Valencia Taffolla. She is survived by two brothers and one sister: Hooper Dick (Rose) (Owyhee), Vern Dick (Elko), and Bernice Woods (Bernie) (South Dakota).

Grandchildren: Joshua Paul Hardy (Tiffany), Ann Marie Hardy, Richard C. Diaz (Beth Meza), James V. Algerio (Vicky), Michael A. Algerio (Tyra), Aubree R. Barnum (Brandon), Jovahnna Borboa (Humberto), Zachary Penrod (Lani), Caleb Penrod, Makayla Knudsen (Tyler), Brandon Jenkins (Britnie), and DeNiro Yowell.

Great-grandchildren: Chole Hardy, Jaxon Hardy, Shavaun Matye, Christa Diaz, Taya Diaz, Cerise Algerio, Caden Algerio, Connor Algerio, Landon Algerio, Weston Algerio, Wyatt Algerio, Wade Algerio, Martile Borboa, Halley Acusta, Kadence Acusta, Jacob Penrod, Sage Knudsen, and Parker Knudsen.

Nieces and Nephews: Caroline Dick, Carlyle Dick, Sr., Randy Dick, Roclyn Ann Dick, Dan Dick, Vince Dick, Cindy Egan and Patricia Egan.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Billie and her father, Sam Dick, brothers: Clarence Dick and Alvin Dick; sister, Irene Johnson; neice and nephew: Alvina Dick and Mark Dick.

Viewing was held at Burns Funeral on September 14, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

A “Get Together” will be held at a later date to honor our beloved mother, Dorothy Yribar.

The family would like to thank Dina Ames Einboden for all the support she has been and continues to be for the family and the delicious meals she cooked for our mother.

The family would also like to thank Christa Secord, PA, and Patty Remick, RN, with Indian Health Services for the support shown to our mother.

Also, Genesis Home Heath Care, especially Sandy Sorch, Director of Clinicals and Taylor Babbitt, RN and Horizon Hospice, Billie Jean, for the care and love they showed to our mother.

The family would also like to thank Leman TeMoak with Elko Band Senior Center Meals Delivery. Our mother enjoyed talking with him every day when he delivered her meals.