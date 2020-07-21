Douglas Alan Sims

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 29, 1957 – March 20, 2020

It was a bright, beautiful, sunny day in March when Doug took his last breath and was called home. His time on Earth was over and it was time for an eternal rest with his buddy, Gus the wonder bulldog.

Doug was born in Ely, Nevada on July 29, 1957 to Tom and Doris Sims, the 4th of 4 children.

Doug attended school in Ely until the 7th grade when the family relocated to Elko. While attending Elko High School, Doug met Caroll and they were married in January 1976, shortly after graduation from high school. In the following years they were blessed with the arrival of their 2 children, Jason Douglas Sims and Jillian Mae Sims Williams.

After high school, Doug worked at several jobs, from motorcycle mechanic to entry level laborer in the local mines in Battle Mountain and the Carlin Trend. He eventually ended up at the Carlin Gold Quarry mine where he worked for the next 30 years. While at Gold Quarry he held numerous different positions in different countries. His travels took him to Indonesia, Russia, Uzbekistan and Peru. He ended up back at Gold Quarry, where he obtained his accounting degree and CPA license. He finally retired in 2015. Doug always cherished his many deep friendships made during this time.