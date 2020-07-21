Douglas Alan Sims

July 29, 1957 – March 20, 2020
It was a bright, beautiful, sunny day in March when Doug took his last breath and was called home. His time on Earth was over and it was time for an eternal rest with his buddy, Gus the wonder bulldog.
Doug was born in Ely, Nevada on July 29, 1957 to Tom and Doris Sims, the 4th of 4 children.
Doug attended school in Ely until the 7th grade when the family relocated to Elko. While attending Elko High School, Doug met Caroll and they were married in January 1976, shortly after graduation from high school. In the following years they were blessed with the arrival of their 2 children, Jason Douglas Sims and Jillian Mae Sims Williams.
After high school, Doug worked at several jobs, from motorcycle mechanic to entry level laborer in the local mines in Battle Mountain and the Carlin Trend. He eventually ended up at the Carlin Gold Quarry mine where he worked for the next 30 years. While at Gold Quarry he held numerous different positions in different countries. His travels took him to Indonesia, Russia, Uzbekistan and Peru. He ended up back at Gold Quarry, where he obtained his accounting degree and CPA license. He finally retired in 2015. Doug always cherished his many deep friendships made during this time.
Doug leaves behind his loving wife of 44 years, Caroll Fobes Sims, son Jason (Sherrie) Sims, daughter Jillian (Farnes) Williams. He is also survived by his brother, Gerry (Bertha) Murphree, Florence, AZ; Tom (Beth) Sims, Hampton, TN and Susan Salvatierra (John) Hodgins, Boise, ID. He also leaves behind grandchildren Casey Sims, Ely, NV; Kaylee Ann, McKayla, Kelsey Ann, Jacob Sims, Elko, NV; Kaylee Brianne (Cody) Hebdon, Silverton, ID; Jayden, Wyatt and Kelsey Rose Williams, Elko, NV; Lance Corporal Quaid Williams USMC, Japan. Additionally, he is survived by his many nieces and nephews and extended family.
Special mention goes to Mari Martinez (Alex) Munoz of Taylorsville, Utah, whom made a very important impact in Doug’s and his family’s lives by giving him the gift of an additional year of life through a kidney donation. We will be forever humbled and thankful for this precious gift.
A Celebration of Life will be held July 29th at Dalling Hall, 600 Commercial Street in Elko, NV from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Please come and share stories, pictures and a few laughs with us, his family and friends. We will be having his favorite meal, ham and eggs with all the fixings. Please come hungry. We ask that everyone come in your finest casual everyday clothing.
Pray for no more Covid 19 delays!
“If there ever comes a day
When we can’t be together
Keep me in your heart,
I’ll stay there forever”
