August 24, 1941—June 12, 2023

Douglas Gordon Owen passed away peacefully with his family by his side on June 12, 2023. Doug was born on August 24, 1941 to Francis and Sarah Owen in Salt Lake City. He grew up and lived in Utah until he moved to Elko, Nevada in 1975. He was a graduate of Weber State University and Great Basin College. Doug married the love of his life, Carolyn Bailey, in 1961 and together they had five children: Shane, Jim, Sid, Cari, and David. He worked as a signalman maintainer for the Southern Pacific and Union Pacific Railroads until his retirement in 2002. In 2006, he attended Western Nevada Community College where he received a certification in home inspection and then opened and operated Great Basin Home Inspection for ten years.

Doug was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served in various callings. He also served on the Elko City Planning Commission from July 2004 to July 2013 where he enjoyed being a part of the future planning and growth of Elko. He was an amazing welder that loved to fabricate metal and wood. In 1995, Doug and Carolyn began building a 2000 square foot cabin that he furnished with hand-made pine lodge furniture. He loved Harleys and fast cars, starting from his first Harley ride when he was 12 years old. He enjoyed camping, four-wheeling in the mountains and spending time with his family.

Doug is survived by his wife, Carolyn, of 62 years; children: Shane (Shanell) of Elko, Jim (Tracey) of Elko, Sid (Janie) of Winnemucca, Cari (Jim Carpenter) of Elko, and David (Chrissie) of St. George; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and sisters: Ann (Ron Bitton), Donna Valerio, and Laura Kierstead all of Ogden.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held June 24, 2023 at 12:00 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 77 Spring Creek Parkway, Spring Creek, Nevada.