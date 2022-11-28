August 6, 1955—July 21, 2022

Douglas J. Passmore was born in Dallas, Texas on August 6, 1955 to Pauline F. Passmore (Stegelman) and Truman D. Passmore. He passed away peacefully in Elko, Nevada July 21, 2022. Douglas was an amazing father, a husband for 20 years, a business owner for 27 years, a proud grandfather, and a true friend to all who crossed his path.

Douglas was the owner and operator of Nevada Ice and Cold Storage from 1980-2003. He was an extremely hard worker, enjoyed serving his community, and always looked out for his employees. Doug really lived by The Golden Rule and treated others with true kindness and generosity.

Doug graduated from Rio Americano High School in Sacramento where he made lifelong friends, rebuilt cars, motorcycles, and enjoyed the California street racing scene.

He studied for his journeyman’s license in refrigeration at American River College in Sacramento. While attending college he worked at US Cold Storage, where he was first in line to be lead technician. He moved to Elko and pioneered NV Ice and Cold Storage, which is now the Igloo. Elko is where he would later meet his wife of 20 years and have two daughters, who would become the pride and joy of his life. Doug was a man of many interests- he enjoyed target and trap shooting, upland game-bird hunting, hand loading, and anything involving ballistics. He was a proud NRA member. Being a self-taught auto mechanic he completely restored and painted his first car, a 61’ Corvette, which he drove for 51 years. He had a lifelong love for birds and liked to draw them as a child, as an adult he became an avid bird watcher and kept a life-list of the varieties of birds he’d seen. He and his late brother even dabbled in falconry; capturing and caring for a young Kestrel for a short time.

Doug enjoyed taking his daughters snowmobiling, ice fishing, boating, shooting and boonie stomping. He was a man of adventure and took his daughters on many vacations: Padre Island, Oregon Coast, Santa Cruz, and Hawaii.

Doug is survived by his sister, Ann McCormick; his daughters: Pamela Eli (Michael) and Cara Passmore (Tyler); beloved grandchildren: Olivia, Bryson Eli, and Sylas J. Barker. He is preceded in death by his infant sister, Pamela Sue Passmore; his two brothers: Charlie and T.D. Passmore; his mother, Pauline Passmore; and his father, Truman Passmore.

He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by those of us lucky enough to have known him. Fly with the falcons, Dad.