July 11, 1934—July 23, 2022

MOULTONBOROUGH, NH—Dr. Carole Ann Billin, the first woman to hold a veterinarian license in New Hampshire, died July 23, 2022 at her home.

Dr. Billin was born July 11, 1934 in Galt, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Allan and Elizabeth Pringle. She was an artistic, athletic young woman who attended boarding school, worked as a camp counselor and wrote poetry.

At the age of 18, she enrolled in Ontario Veterinary College, which had graduated only 29 women in the 29 years it had been admitting them. There were just five other women in her class. While she was a second-year student at OVC, she participated in the Miss Canada pageant. Her beauty was also noticed by a classmate who sat behind her: Robert Billin. Years later, he loved to say that he put off his friends once by telling them: “I’m going to go to class and watch Carole Pringle breathe.” For her, “It was love at first sight.” They married before their final year of school.

After graduating together as Doctors of Veterinary Medicine and Veterinary Surgeons, they moved to New Hampshire, where in 1958, she became the first woman licensed to practice in the state. She and her husband worked for the Concord Animal Hospital initially, living in an apartment above the clinic. Two years later, they opened their own practice—the Laconia Animal Hospital—in the renovated garage of their first home. There, they were once called upon to deliver a calf at the farm across the road. Bob was away, so Carole put her youngest child on one arm, took another by the hand, and marched over with a bucket full of equipment to take care of the patients.

When they learned their property would be taken for the construction of a highway, they moved to Gilford and built a brand-new hospital there. As their family grew to what would ultimately be nine children, she practiced medicine less often but maintained her license. She and her husband owned the Laconia Animal Hospital, known in later years as The Village Vet, for 40 years. She raised her children on the twelve-acre farm in Gilford with intention and love. Monday nights were Family Night. In addition to material Christmas gifts, she made a tradition of “gifts of love”—a kind note or a promise to cover a sibling’s chores. She established a birthday tradition, too: everyone present tells the one being celebrated a reason why they are loved. She wrote books for her family, and would send them cards and letters from “Someone Who Loves You.” A sign in her home read: “Children do not interrupt my work. Children ARE my work.”She taught her children to tend the family’s large, organic garden and care for horses, dairy goats, sheep and chickens. In summer, there was no free time until a child had weeded two rows in the garden or picked a quart of blueberries. When her husband went away for his annual veterinary conference, she would marshal the children to help her carry out a surprise home-improvement project before he returned.

She was a deeply spiritual person, with a keen interest in wholistic medicine and the power of the mind. Her personal creed, “I am the breath of every living creature,” invoked the connection she saw in all beings. She read, studied, drummed, painted and sculpted. She also conducted two home businesses: first, selling nutritional supplements and natural products; and later, cutting and drilling granite and other types of stone to create decorative home furnishings.

She spent the summers of her childhood at a lakefront camp, and lived by the water for the latter part of her life—first in a home on Lake Waukewan that she named Summerhill, and ultimately, on Wakondah Pond in Moultonborough. Loons serenaded her nights, and her last days were spent sitting on her deck watching them raise their chicks. As she prepared for her impending death, she told her family: “Tell them I’ve gone to Innisfree.” It was a reference to one of the many poems she could recite from memory, about yearning for the sound of water lapping on the shore of Ireland’s Lake Isle of Innisfree.

She was cared for in her home by family for the last two months of her life, and after she passed away, she was buried next to her husband in a casket built by her children and grandchildren, as she requested. She was predeceased by her husband; her brother, Robin Pringle and her daughter-in-law, Cami Billin.

She is survived by her children and their spouses: Hasani Abbott of Gig Harbor, WA; Daniel and Janice Billin of Lebanon, NH; Aaron and Karen Billin of Cody, WY; Michael and Rebecca Billin of Meredith, NH; Jesse and Jocelyn Billin of Tamworth, NH; Samuel and Julie Billin of Spring Creek, NV; Benjamin and Linda Billin of Plymouth, NH; Rachel Billin of Moultonborough, NH; Chavah Billin and Piper Crisovan of Brattleboro, VT. She has 37 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.The family invites those who wish to honor her memory to tell people what she often did: “You are loved.”