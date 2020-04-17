It is with great sadness, the family of Dr. Daniel J. McNeil, loving husband and father, announces his passing on April 15, 2020 at the age of 83. Daniel was born on December 12, 1936 in Reno, Nevada to Dr. Harold and Holyce McNeil. During his younger years, he enjoyed learning how to maintain wooden boats in Carnelian Bay, California and outdoor activities with his family and friends. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon in 1958 and later went to medical school at the California School of Podiatric Medicine to graduate in 1962. He practiced podiatric medicine in the Reno, Nevada area until 1981. In 1981, he moved to Elko, Nevada with his wife, Lenore, and daughter, Kathleen. He went on to establish a successful career as a podiatrist in the Elko area for over 40 years and loved the Elko community. While living in Elko he participated in several activities and clubs which included The Boy Scouts of America, Navy League, Toastmasters, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Rotary International. Daniel further served in the United States Army for over 30 years and obtained the rank of lieutenant colonel before retiring in 1996. Other hobbies he enjoyed throughout his life included gunstock checkering, fishing, hunting, reloading ammunition and attending gun shows. Daniel is preceded in death by his father, Harold, his mother, Holyce and brother, William. He is survived by his wife, Lenore McNeil of Elko, Nevada, sister, Susan Swenson of Brentwood, Tennessee, daughter, Kathleen McNeil (Kevin Parsons) of Elko, Nevada and several other family members, acquaintances and friends. A funeral service will be held at Burns Funeral Home in Elko, Nevada for immediate family. Give any donations to honor his memory to the American Cancer Society. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.