Duane Kern

August 29, 1933—July 17, 2019
Duane Allen Kern, age 85, died peacefully surrounded by family on July 17, 2019.
Duane was born in Wenatchee, WA and moved to Elko, NV as a child where he lived the remainder of his life. He graduated from Elko High School where he met his high school sweetheart, Joann Paoli. They were married in 1954 and raised three children Richard Kern, Lisa Lespade and David Kern.
Duane began his career at the local telephone company climbing poles as a lineman. He advanced through technician and supervisory roles to retire as a regional facilities manager for AT&T responsible for communications equipment between Utah and California. He served in the US Army from 1956-1962 with assignments in Wurzburg, West Germany.
Duane enjoyed playing sports and being outdoors participating in high school basketball, football and track. As an adult, he played softball, volleyball, and golfed and bowled. He was an avid golfer, achieving an amazing three holes-in-one at Ruby View Course! He also enjoyed hiking, camping, fishing and hunting all over northern Nevada. He passed his love of sports and the outdoors to his children coaching their baseball and softball teams. Dad was a loyal fan at every sporting event of his children and “Gramps” rarely missed any of his grandchildren’s events from T-Ball through high school.
Duane was a very loving, caring and kind man who devoted his life to family. His presence, love, and support provided an example for others to follow and will live on through three generations of his family. Duane is survived by his wife Joann; sister Joan (Bill) Conner; sons Richard (Angela) Kern; Dave (Beth) Kern and daughter, Lisa (Daniel) Lespade; grandchildren Nicholas and Alex Kern; Christine (Chap) Pratt, Daniel Kern, Melissa (Jeremy) Comba, Benjamin (Miranda) Suyematsu, Jessica and Jeana James and Frank (Lillie) Lespade and Christina (Chris) Bryant; 10 great-grandchildren; and dozens of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clay and Arline Kern; sisters, Laverne (Jack) Asher and Donna (Bob) Bellinger, and grandson, Jeremy Payne.
Per his request, there will be no funeral services, but the family is inviting friends and family to join them for lunch on July 28, 2019 at the Elko VFW Hall from 1 to 3 p.m. to share memories and celebrate Duane’s life.
