April 24, 1950—November 27, 2022

Earl James Bevan, Jr. born in Los Angeles, California April 24, 1950-Went to be with the Lord, Sunday, November 27, 2022. Earl is survived by his wife of 25 years, Guadalupe; two brothers: George and Lester from Idaho; sister, Cheryl from Los Angeles, California; five sons; three daughters; and eight grandchildren. The oldest grandson, Diego Weston following in his grandpa’s footsteps has just completed Fire Academy training in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is employed by Albuquerque Fire Department.

Soon after graduating from High School Earl Joined the Army, he did his basic training at Fort Ord, CA, then went to jump school at For Benning Georgia. He was stationed in Viet Nam where he did two tours as a door gunner on a Huey helicopter. He was wounded twice and received a purple heart and the silver star. After settling in Elko, Earl joined VFW post 2350 where he enjoyed visiting with and meeting other veterans.

After serving in the Military, Earl made his way to Orange county California where he started his career as a firefighter. After a few years he moved to El Paso New Mexico were he got a job with Border Patrol where he worked for quite a few years. He then worked in Bernaillo county as a firefighter/EMT and later moved to Las Lunas New Mexico where he continued in the same capacity. In 1996 Earl and Lupe moved to Tonopah, Nevada where Earl was employed a fire crew Captain for the Nevada Division of Forestry, after a few years they moved to Carlin Nevada Division of Forestry where he worked on wildland fires until he retired. He then worked for a short stint at Barrick Cortez as a haul truck driver.

Earl was an avid outdoors man he loved to hunt, and fish, he also loved to shoot and reload. He would also take his razor out with his dog Smiley any opportunity he could get. He also loved to be around his brothers in the Lord , one of his favorite events was the Calvary Chapel Mens breakfast, the fourth Saturday of the month, where great quantities of Bacon, eggs, sausage, chorizo, biscuits and gravy, and potatoes were consumed, did I mention much bacon, followed by great teaching.