October 20, 1943—March 16, 2023

TWIN FALLS—Earlene Marie Shobe Larsen passed away on March 16, 2023, surrounded by much love as she started her journey.

October 20, 1943, was the grand date she entered this world. She was the daughter of Earl and Augustine Shobe and the older sister to Charlene Dory and Francine Ferry. Earlene spent her childhood in Elko, Nevada, and met the love of her life, Jesse Larsen, in Elko and they married in 1961. They had three children that they raised in Wells, Nevada, Earl, Toni and Danny. Family meant much to Earlene and her pride and joy was her grandson, Matthew. Her family has many memories of visits with her grandson and hours of her on the floor playing and building items with Matthew. She enjoyed having her family together.

Earlene’s life changed in 2010 when she suffered a severe stroke. Her life was permanently altered, and it left her with limited abilities that required full time care and assistance from Jesse and her loved ones. It didn’t stop her from relearning items such as walking and several years later, talking. Her goals were to accept this change, move forward, and relearn whatever she could to improve her experience. Jesse was an amazing husband and caregiver and his devotion to her allowed her to continue to live at home until the end of her journey. The stroke was life changing, but it didn’t eliminate her memories, her knowledge, or her fun/silly personality. She was a strong and beautiful warrior. Earlene and Jesse moved to Twin Falls, Idaho in 2013.

Earlene had many talents and enjoyed crafts. She was an avid quilter and much of her work included detailed hand applique. She pursued projects based on their beauty and the challenge they offered her. Her work was perfection and many are blessed to have her works of art. Her stroke didn’t stop her from giving quilting tips to Toni, and her quilting friend, Jeannie, from Twin Falls, and from creating beautiful quilting boards on Pinterest. Earlene loved animals and was especially fond of dogs and elephants. Earlene was the librarian in Wells, Nevada for 24 years and retired from the library in April of 2008. She was an avid book reader often reading multiple books a week.

Already missing her is her husband of 62 years, Jesse Larsen; her children: Earl Larsen (and soul grandson, Kash Taymond Mckie), Toni Price (Steve) and her grandson, Matthew Larsen; sister, Charlene Dory, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She also leaves behind her dedicated and cherished caregivers that she considered family, Kendra Brewer who assisted with Earlene’s care since 2011 and Adele Moore who assisted multiple times a day since 2019 as well as Racquel Ambrose.

Earlene’s life came full circle as she has reunited with her son, Danny, her sister, Francine Ferry, and her parents, Earl and Augustine Shobe.

Her family is grateful to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses at St. Luke’s Hospital that have assisted with her care since 2010 and continued their care through the end of her life. They are grateful for the compassionate, loving people that they’ve met along the way during Earlene’s journey, and they want you to know you all have made a difference.

A funeral mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. on May 5th at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church located at 990 Highland Drive in Elko, Nevada under the direction of Father Biju.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Northeastern Nevada Museum in Elko, Nevada (nevadamuseums.org) or Friends Furever Animal Rescue in Jerome, Idaho(friendsfureveranimalrescue.com).