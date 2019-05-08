{{featured_button_text}}
Edna Leola Marshall

March 30, 1949 – May 3, 2019

Edna Leola “Oly” Marshall, 70, of Spring Creek passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. She was born March 30, 1949 in Elko, Nevada the daughter to Edna and Louis Nelson. She grew up and attended schools in Elko.

Edna worked at the Star, as well as multiple banks as a bank teller, Bally Distributing (slot machines), Red Lion and Gold Country as a department manager. Her hobbies included gardening, reading, gambling, crafting and sewing and most recently she discovered You Tube. She looked forward to her favorite craft fair in Lamoille at the old schoolhouse in October.

Edna is survived by her husband of 39 years, Harold “Sonny” Marshall; daughter, Gynger and son-in-law Chuck Neisess; grandson, Isaac Neisess and granddaughter, Jadaya Neisess. She is also survived by her sister, Bea (Don) Noorda and her brothers, Gerald Nelson and Benny Nelson, as well as many nieces and nephews and of course her dog, Anna.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edna and Louis Nelson, sisters, Judy Matys and Pauline Nelson; one granddaughter, Carrie Hays as well as three nephews, Gerald Nelson Jr, Jared Matys and Daniel Nelson.

A celebration of Edna’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Burns Funeral Home, 895 Fairgrounds Road in Elko. A light lunch for family and friends will follow at the Calvary Baptist Church, 5th and Walnut streets immediately following the services.

Edna Leola Marshall
