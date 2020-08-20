× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 27, 1921 – August 15, 2020

Our Angel on Earth, Elaine Sabala Zander, 99, of Boise, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Jill and Kevin Clegg.

Elaine spent her early years in Elko, Nevada, with her loving parents and five siblings. She graduated from Elko High School and attended Mercy College of Nursing in San Diego, CA. After earning her nursing degree, she returned to Elko where she worked as a school nurse for the Elko County School District. It was there she met the love of her life, a music teacher, Robert J. Zander. The happy couple married and had four children. Elaine worked as an RN at Elko General Hospital and later as a home health nurse.

Elaine loved to read, care for her roses and sweet peas, but her greatest love was her family. As a member of All Saints Episcopal Church she adored the friendships she made there, study groups and activities. Elaine loved Boise State University basketball, and volleyball and had football season tickets with her husband for over 20 years. She was also a huge fan of the Chicago Bears and ‘Cubbies’. Mom never met a person she didn’t like or couldn’t talk to. She had many special friends and considered them highlights in her life.

Elaine is survived by her favorite son, Jeff R. Zander (Deb) of Elko, NV, Jill Clegg (Kevin) of Boise, ID, Gaye Hamstreet (Rick) of Packwood, WA and Sue Smith (Steve) of Boise, ID. Elaine had two granddaughters, Erica Newman and Erin Lovelette; four grandsons, Chad Smith, Blake Smith, Jason Zander and Matt Zander; eight great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Lola Hefferon, of Salt Lake City. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Zander, her parents, Feliciana and Antonio Sabala, a brother Joe (Mary), and sisters Mary Jane Thorpe (Allan), Jessie Russell (Lowell) and Marguerite Hope (Bob). Elaine will be interred in Elko, NV, next to her husband, Robert. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel and Crematory.