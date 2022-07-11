March 21, 1931—July 4, 2022

Eleanor Eardley passed away at the age of 91, on July 4, 2022 in American Fork, Utah.

The eldest of five children, Eleanor was born on March 21, 1931 to Luther Yeates and Iris May Smith in Logan, Utah.

Eleanor’s young life was spent in Logan, Utah, Fair Oaks, California, and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. While her family lived in California, Eleanor was able to attend the National Institute of Music, where she learned to play the violin.

Eleanor graduated from Coeur d’Alene High School in 1948. It was in Coeur d’Alene that she met her husband, Ross, who, at the time, was a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Eleanor and Ross were married in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on September 1, 1949. Elder Harold B. Lee, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, officiated at the ceremony. Eleanor and Ross were married for more than 72 years.

Eleanor and Ross moved to Elko in 1952, and since then, they have called Elko home.

Eleanor loved music. She was a member of the Elko Community Orchestra for many, many years, but is probably best known for her beautiful singing voice. While living in Palo Alto, California, after she was married, she enjoyed performing in musicals, such as the “Vagabond King.” In Elko, you would often find Eleanor singing in the church choir, with the “Singing Mothers,” and performing solos. She would often be called upon by Burns Funeral Home to provide music for their services before recorded music was widely available.

Eleanor had a firm and abiding testimony of the Saviour Jesus Christ. She expressed her testimony by serving others—whether it was a formal church assignment, a loaf of bread for a neighbor, or sharing a personal experience.

As a teenager, Eleanor worked at Woolworth’s and the drive-in movie. After she was married she felt blessed to be able to be a homemaker and mother. She loved being called “mom” and “grandma.” Eleanor was the happiest when she was surrounded by family. She cherished visits and hugs from her grandchildren, who always knew she would have a treat for them.

Eleanor was preceded in death, this year, by her husband, Ross, and great-granddaughter, Brylee Millett. She is survived by her six children: Ross S.; J. Terry (Cindra); Steven (Lisa); Marianne; Kathy (Robert) Stillwell; and Julie. She is also survived by her brothers, Luther (DeAnn) Smith, Isaac Smith, and Fred (Marlene) Smith, and her sister, Nancy (John) Ward, as well as many other extended family members. She has 98 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held, Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Elko Nevada West Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3001 N. Fifth Street, Elko, Nevada. A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m., with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be at the Elko City Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Broomhead Funeral Home of Riverton, Utah for their loving care over the past few months of Eleanor, Ross, and Brylee.