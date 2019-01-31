*2wCAPFb*Elissa Marcel Jones
August 17, 1952 – January 25, 2019
Elissa Marcel Jones of Owyhee passed away at her home on January 25, 2019. She was born on August 17, 1952 in Bryan, Texas to Verna Manning Jones and Jim Dodson. She attended school in Owyhee where she excelled in academics, music and rodeos. Throughout her junior high and high school years Elissa won many all-around buckles. After graduation, she attended the American International College in Springfield, MA. Elissa had quite a varied work history upon returning to Nevada. She worked at a bank and as a blackjack dealer in Las Vegas, she worked in Reno at the Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada, and a stint as a waitress at the Owyhee Recreation Café owned by her parents, Verna and Wallace Jones. In 1987, she began her career with the U.S. Postal Service and served as Postmaster in Mountain City and later Owyhee, Nevada until her retirement in September of 2014. She belonged to the National Association of Postal Supervisors and worked hard to keep our small town Post Offices open in Mountain City and Owyhee.
Growing up in Owyhee on her parent’s ranch, Elissa acquired a love for the outdoors, ranch life and horses. After her retirement, she became a full-time rancher and continued running her ranch with the help of her family until her passing. Elissa was not one to be in the spotlight but her influence and strength were clear in her work and family life. She was known for her conscientiousness and integrity in everything she did.
Elissa was preceded in death by her daughter Merci Marcel Garity; sister, Bessie Sanchez; parents, Verna and Wallace Jones and Jim Dodson; grandparents, Guy and Bessie Manning of Owyhee and C.I. and Kathryn Dodson of Chouteau, Oklahoma as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by Everett Jones, Lenny Dodson, Melanie Shaw, Jessie Jones, and Genio Torres; brother, Guy Dodson Sr.; grandchildren, Tanisha Ricarda McKinney, Kyuss Lee McKinney and Dilan Bill; great grandchildren MaKayla Lynn, Roman Jay and David Lee Estevan and Isaiah Lewis Numkena all of Owyhee. Also surviving are two aunts, Mary Due and Kathryn Watson of Oklahoma, one uncle, Wilfred Manning of Owyhee and many nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and former coworkers. Elissa held an unconditional love for her children and her grandchildren. She was loved and will be deeply missed.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM Mountain Time at the Owyhee Presbyterian Church.
