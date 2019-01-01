March 2, 1924 – November 2, 2018
Our beloved Elizabeth “Bettie” Staley passed away in Reno, NV on November 2, 2018. Bettie was born in Elko on March 2, 1924 to Therese Goufflet McBride and Bonnefield McBride. She was proud to be a member of a pioneering family in Elko. She will be remembered for her integrity in business, her creativity in her many projects, her love for her family, and her wit and sense of humor when telling stories. She is survived by her daughter Bonnie Olin Sjoberg, and her step children Gayla Victoria Pincolini and Larry Staley. She was also blessed with six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She will be forever in our hearts and never truly leave us.
