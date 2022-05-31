Ellen F. Muth

July 21, 1934 – May 20, 2022

Born Ellen Falsetti in Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 21, 1934. She was the youngest of two children born to Italian immigrant parents. Ellen attended Judge Memorial High School in Salt Lake City and subsequently graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in journalism in 1956. While in college she met James Muth, the love of her life, and they wed on March 23, 1957.

After spending eight years in the Salt Lake City area, the family moved to Elko, Nevada, where they settled and spent the next 55 years of their lives together, raising their three children and rarely leaving each other's side. Ellen was actively involved in a number of community organizations and activities, such as Cowboy Poetry Gathering, Little League Baseball, Swim Team, High School Band, High School Debate Judge, and St. Joseph's Altar Society.

Ellen's husband Jim died in 2018, but Ellen remained in Elko until the spring of 2021, when she moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, to be closer to family. She died peacefully on May 20, 2022, with her family by her side. She is survived by three children, Jim Muth, Tom (Andrea) Muth, and Mary Gray, her grandchildren, and her great grandchild.

Of all the memories the family have of her, the memory of her love of books and reading stands out. Her parents, especially her father who she was extraordinarily close to, placed a high priority on making sure she went to school and maximized her educational opportunities. One of her fondest reminiscences was the memory she would share of how she would anxiously await the weekly return of the neighborhood book mobile, then run from the house to the curb to exchange her previous weeks books for something new and exciting. The subject matter was irrelevant to her. All she wanted to do was read something new. She would lovingly share how at night she would sit quietly on her dad's lap, in the comfort of his gentle arms, new book in hand, lean back on his chest and begin to read to him. By her reading to her father, she not only was learning to read herself, she was also teaching him to read, an English skill he had not yet mastered. This passion for reading subsequently resulted in her attaining her journalism degree.

After her children left home to pursue their own lives, Ellen went to work at the Elko County Library, first as a part-time employee, then eventually becoming a full-time staff member. After several years at the county library, Ellen had an opportunity to work as a reference librarian at Great Basin College, where she would work until she retired. Throughout her entire life, reading and being in a library surrounded by books were to her “heaven on earth.” If there are books in heaven, then she is truly resting in peace.

Services will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Saturday, June 4, 2022. The Rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m., the Funeral Mass at 2:00 p.m. A reception will immediately follow at the church hall.