Elliott Leann L Mims

September 20, 1941—January 1, 2019
Leann, as she liked to be called, was born in Gridley, California, on Sept. 20, 1941, to E. H. “Jack” and Elinor Roberson, and passed on Jan. 1, 2019.
She lived life to the fullest and was an incredible mother, daughter, sister, wife and friend. She was married to Thomas A. Turk of Oroville, California, and they had Thomas “Tom” II in 1963. They later went separate ways in life, and she married Rodney J. Mims, of Nashville, Tennessee. They enjoyed a very special life together traveling the world and entertaining many of the friends and corporate counterparts of Rodney while he was overseeing the construction of the Oroville Dam.
Leann is survived by son Tom and his wife Sylvia, sister Melissa Roberson of Auburn, grandsons Bryce (Sarah) of Reno, Dillon (Deanna) of Elko, granddaughter Tess of Dyer, Nevada, Uncle Wm. “Bill” Elliott and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her father E.H. Jack and mother Elinor, and husband Rodney.
Leann will be laid to rest in Gridley at a later date in a private graveside service. Tom and family want to thank the staff at Highland Manor Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing for their compassion and care of Mom. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Terrace at Ruby View Senior Center. 1795 Ruby View Dr, Elko, NV 89801, (775) 738-3030.
