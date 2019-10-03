Elmer H Casavan

May 30, 1926—September 26, 2019
Elmer Casavan, 93, of Elko, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the home of his two best friends in Spring Creek. Elmer was born May 30, 1926 in Fargo, North Dakota. The eldest son of Arthur and Martha (Rhode) Casavan.
Elmer entered the United States Navy in 1944. He served 2 years in the Navy aboard the destroyer-escort USS Key, Gato-class submarine USS Guavina, and Balao-class submarine USS Barbero during World War II. Elmer was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1946. He then entered the United States Army Airborne prior to the Korean War. During the Korean War, Elmer was part of the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team (Rakkasans) and was involved in the second combat jump, Operation Courageous, on March 23, 1951. During the Vietnam War Elmer was part of an advisory group for the 5th Special Forces stationed out of Fort De Russy, Hawaii. Elmer remained in the Army Airborne until 1967.
While in the Army Airborne and stationed in Neubrueke, Germany, Elmer met a young woman named Margarete Senger who worked for the US Army Hospital there. Elmer and Margarete married on December 27, 1955 in Birkenfeld, Germany. Elmer and Margarete returned to the United States in 1957 and settled at Fort Lee, Virginia and then to Hawaii in 1962. As Elmer continued his Army Airborne career at Schofield Barracks and Fort De Russy in Honolulu, he became a master parachute rigger. “I will be sure always”. After the Army Airborne career, Elmer continued Civil Service in Hawaii at Hickam Air Forece Base and in El Centro, California where he worked for Northrup Ventura for the parachute development of the Apollo missions.
In 1981 Elmer and Margarete moved to Spring Creek, Nevada to enjoy their retirement. Elmer enjoyed the scenic beauty of the Ruby Mountain and has probably explored almost every part of the range. He would hike the Ruby Crest trail, make his own trails, and even snow shoe in the winter time. Even his favorite hunting range was Area 10. Elmer enjoyed dancing in the local places, Thursday margaritas at Dos Amigos, made friends everywhere he went, and really enjoyed his scooter rides to the Gold Country. Everyone seemed to know him, have danced with him, heard of him, or seen him on his scooter. He was truly a “Home Town Legend”.
Surviving Elmer is his sister Stella of Oregon, son Claus (Janet) Casavan, grandson Ryan (Rae) Casavan; Alyssa Smith, great grandchildren Nicholas, Lucas, and Meagan, and his two “old buddy family friends” Darren and Jynx Hansen. Elmer is now in the company of his beloved Margarete, his parents, and many brothers and sisters that preceded him.
Services will be held at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elko, Nevada on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 am. A celebration of life will follow at Dos Amigos at 1:00 pm. Graveside services will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 am the Elko Cemetery.
“OVER AND OUT”
